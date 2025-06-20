Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Starts Production on Final Season
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Netflix‘s popular series ‘Outer Banks‘ has begun production on its fifth and final season. The announcement was made on June 17, 2025, alongside new images from the set featuring the main cast, including Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.
The show, which centers on a group of teenagers from different backgrounds in the fictional Outer Banks, has been a hit on the streaming platform since its debut in 2020. With over 200 million views, it remains one of Netflix’s top 25 series.
As production kicks off, casting calls have gone out for extras in the Charleston area, where the series is filmed. Stewart Casting announced they are seeking a variety of roles for the week of June 16. Extras will be paid $132 for a 12-hour shift, with call times starting as early as 6 a.m.
In the fifth season, two recurring characters have been promoted to series regulars: Tony Crane, who plays JJ‘s father, and Cullen Moss, who portrays Sheriff Victor Shoupe. Meanwhile, Rudy Pankow, known for his role as JJ, will not return after his character’s dramatic exit in Season 4.
While the exact release date for Season 5 has not been confirmed, it is expected to premiere in the latter half of 2026, following a filming schedule that is expected to run throughout the year. Fans are eager to see how the series will conclude for the Pogues, who have captivated audiences with their adventures and friendships.
