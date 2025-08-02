Netflix’s My Oxford Year: A Romance Set Against a British Backdrop

LOS ANGELES, CA – The new Netflix film, My Oxford Year, explores the journey of an American student in England. Directed by Iain Morris, known for creating The Inbetweeners, the film features Sofia Carson as Anna, a working-class New Yorker.

Anna defers her job at Goldman Sachs to study at Oxford, hoping to immerse herself in literature before starting her career in finance. The story, based on a novel by Julia Whelan, captures her idealized vision of England, presenting both its beauty and its quirky realities.

In a memorable scene, Anna is introduced to a typical English evening, watching an episode of Naked Attraction with friends. As she navigates her new life, she meets Jamie, played by Corey Mylchreest, who becomes her love interest.

Their meet-cute involves a splash from Jamie’s car and culminates in a series of comical misunderstandings. Although there are attempts to add depth to their relationship, the film ultimately leans towards a straightforward romance.

While My Oxford Year starts as a lighthearted romantic comedy, it shifts to a more dramatic tone. Anna discovers that Jamie, who initially seems charming, is wrestling with his own internal struggles.

Despite the film’s promising premise, critics feel it lacks emotional depth and freshness. The script, penned by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, does not provide the necessary spark to elevate the storyline.

Carson’s performance is viewed as decent but not particularly captivating. Mylchreest shines as a charming counterpart, hinting at his potential for greater roles in the future.

As viewers tune in to My Oxford Year, they may find it a pleasant distraction, but it lacks the emotional intensity that makes a story memorable.

The film, set against the stunning backdrop of Oxford, invites viewers to witness the experience of an American finding her place in a foreign land, even if the journey remains somewhat predictable.