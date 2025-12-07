Entertainment
Netflix Releases Festive Heist Comedy Jingle Bell Heist
HOLLYWOOD, CA — The holiday season is officially here, and Netflix is adding new festive films, including the comedy Jingle Bell Heist. Released on December 1, 2025, this lighthearted flick combines comedy and a heist on Christmas Eve.
The story follows two main characters, Sophia and Nick, as they navigate personal struggles and decide to rob a luxury department store in London. While plotting the heist, they unexpectedly begin to develop feelings for each other.
Although Jingle Bell Heist has received mixed reviews, with a 43% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, some viewers find it enjoyable. “It’s just a fun, light-hearted movie with sweet storylines woven throughout,” one viewer shared. While it may share similarities with typical Hallmark-style films, it does hold a few surprises.
For those who appreciate a blend of rom-com and action, the film delivers adequate entertainment value. Critics note it won’t be an Oscar contender, but it serves the purpose of kickstarting the holiday mood.
“I’ll take a heist movie any day of the year,” another fan commented. As we get deeper into December, Jingle Bell Heist is a recommended choice for those looking to enjoy a festive yet fun-filled experience.
Jingle Bell Heist is currently available for streaming on Netflix.
