Netflix Renews UNTAMED for Season 2 with Eric Bana Return

HOLLYWOOD, CA — UNTAMED, the hit Netflix series, will return for a second season featuring Eric Bana as special agent Kyle Turner. Bana expressed his excitement in a statement after the show’s success. “I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of UNTAMED to life,” Bana said. “The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique.”

In season two, Turner will embark on a new mystery, leaving Yosemite National Park behind for a different location, as real-life agents often do. Showrunner Mark L. Smith confirmed, “Turner will have made his way to quite a few parks between seasons.” The new environment will provide fresh challenges and an unfamiliar landscape.

The shift in scenery means Turner will not be as comfortable as he was in Yosemite. Smith noted that this change will place the character on his back foot, creating higher stakes for the narrative. “This time we get to follow Turner into a park and let him lead us as he’s kind of finding his way,” Smith added.

Producers aim to explore the unique cultural and geographical identities of national parks. Smith explained, “Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity. Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what’s so fascinating.” The season will also introduce new characters and possibly some familiar faces from Turner’s past.

Fans of UNTAMED have been waiting eagerly for news, as season one garnered exceptional viewership figures with over 24 million views in its first week. With the confirmation of season two, viewers can look forward to another thrilling chapter in Kyle Turner’s story, with filming dates yet to be announced.