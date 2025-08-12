Netflix Reveals First Trailer for George Clooney’s ‘Jay Kelly’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film ‘Jay Kelly,’ starring George Clooney as a celebrity facing turbulent personal challenges.

Co-written and directed by Noah Baumbach, ‘Jay Kelly’ features a star-studded cast that includes Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Billy Crudup. The film centers on Jay, played by Clooney, and his manager Ron, portrayed by Sandler, as they navigate through Europe while confronting the repercussions of their past decisions and reflecting on their legacies.

‘Jay Kelly’ will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before hitting select theaters on November 14, 2025, and becoming available on Netflix on December 5, 2025. The teaser hints at a blend of comedy and serious themes, particularly highlighting Clooney’s character’s obsession with repeating his own name.

The film marks the second collaboration between Baumbach and Netflix, following his adaptation of Don DeLillo’s ‘White Noise,’ which featured Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. ‘Jay Kelly’s limited theatrical release suggests that Netflix aims to position it as a potential Oscar contender for the upcoming awards season.

Baumbach’s work often explores complex character themes, and ‘Jay Kelly’ appears to challenge the façade of fame with its insights into identity and personal struggle. With its unique premise and notable cast, anticipation builds as the premiere date approaches.