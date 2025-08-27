Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming series, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” which will premiere worldwide on October 3. This highly anticipated third installment of the crime anthology series features Charlie Hunnam as the notorious serial killer Ed Gein.

The synopsis describes Gein as a friendly, mild-mannered recluse who lived quietly on a decaying farm in rural Wisconsin during the 1950s. However, behind his facade lay a house of horrors that would redefine the American nightmare. Gein’s obsession with his deceased mother, combined with his psychosis, drove him to commit heinous acts that gave rise to a new kind of monster in popular culture.

Joining Hunnam in the cast are Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, and several others, bringing the chilling story of Gein to life. Filmmakers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who created the series, serve as executive producers, along with Hunnam himself.

The show’s previous installments, including “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” have achieved significant viewership, establishing the franchise as a mainstay for Netflix. The first season garnered Emmy nominations, with one win for actress Niecy Nash.

In addition to Gein’s story, a fourth season focusing on Lizzie Borden is currently in development. As viewers await the chilling tales of “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” excitement builds for the return of this groundbreaking anthology series.