Netflix’s ‘Run Away’ Premieres as Harlan Coben’s Latest Mystery

LOS GATOS, California — Netflix kicked off 2026 with the premiere of ‘Run Away,’ a new mystery series based on the novel by bestselling author Harlan Coben. The show debuted on January 1, 2026, and quickly gained popularity, becoming the second most-watched Netflix series worldwide at the start of the year.

‘Run Away’ follows Simon Greene, portrayed by James Nesbitt. His life takes a dark turn when his daughter Paige, played by Ellie de Lange, struggles with substance abuse and disappears. Simon’s desperate search for his daughter leads him into a perilous world filled with shocking revelations and escalating violence.

The series features a diverse ensemble cast, including Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, and Ruth Jones. Critics have noted that while Coben’s adaptations often revolve around missing persons, ‘Run Away’ stands out for its unique storytelling approach. Coben, known for his compelling narratives, has had over a dozen of his novels turned into TV dramas.

‘Run Away’ is a gripping tale that combines family drama with a thrilling investigation, as Simon faces moral dilemmas and shocking truths that threaten to unravel his life further. “Simon is a flawed, angry parent driven by love for his daughter,” Nesbitt told Netflix regarding his character.

The show’s production is the latest result of Netflix’s ongoing collaboration with Coben, which began in 2018 and has since expanded with numerous adaptations. As the series unfolds, viewers can expect intricate plots filled with unexpected twists that are characteristic of Coben’s writing style.

With ‘Run Away,’ Netflix continues to solidify its relationship with Harlan Coben, already recognized for successful series like ‘The Stranger’ and ‘Stay Close.’ The streaming giant has plans for more adaptations in the future, signaling that Coben’s suspenseful stories resonate well with audiences.