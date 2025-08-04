Netflix’s UNTAMED Returns for Season 2 with Eric Bana

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix has officially renewed its hit series UNTAMED for a second season, just weeks after Season 1 premiered. Eric Bana, who stars as Kyle Turner, expressed his excitement about the show’s continuation in a statement, saying, “I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of UNTAMED to life.”

The positive response to the first season has shown the dedication of the crew in creating something special, according to Bana. He added, “Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and our fans.”

In Season 2, Bana’s character, a special agent for the National Park Service‘s Investigative Services Branch (ISB), will take on a new mystery, exploring a different national park. Mark L. Smith, one of the show’s co-creators, indicated that although the first season was originally intended to be a standalone story, the depth of the cast and the storyline prompted the decision to continue.

The shift in setting will present Turner with unfamiliar challenges. “Turner was so comfortable in Yosemite,” Smith noted. “Now we’re putting Kyle on his back foot, making him very uncomfortable.” JUST as Season 1 concluded with Turner leaving Yosemite National Park, Season 2 will follow his journey to new locations.

Smith explained that real-life ISB agents often work in multiple parks, suggesting that Turner will have had several experiences before arriving at the new location for Season 2. “Each national park has such a different cultural identity,” Smith remarked. “Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what’s so fascinating.”

The new park will not only provide a different backdrop but will also influence the storylines. Elle Smith, co-creator, mentioned that the case will be specifically tailored to the unique landscapes and characteristics of the new park.

As for whether any characters from the first season will return, there is a possibility but no confirmation yet. Mark L. Smith expressed his fondness for the original cast, stating, “We loved our cast and we loved the characters that they brought to life.”

UNTAMED Season 2 has yet to announce a release date. Fans can look forward to seeing how Kyle Turner navigates through a new park and its mysteries, which may offer a fresh and compelling perspective in comparison to his experiences in Yosemite.