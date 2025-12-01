Entertainment
Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season
LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix is set to bring holiday cheer with a selection of five new Christmas movies premiering this season. The streaming giant aims to deliver festive stories filled with love, laughter, and a bit of holiday magic.
The lineup features notable films such as “A Merry Little Ex-Mas,” available on November 12, which stars Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson as a couple navigating their last Christmas together before divorce. Their plans take unexpected turns when personal attachments complicate the festive spirit.
Another standout, “Champagne Problems,” debuts on November 19. It follows Sydney, played by Minka Kelly, on a mission to acquire a French champagne brand by Christmas but leads to unexpected romance with the heir of the vineyard, played by Tom Wozniczka.
Arriving soon after, “Jingle Bell Heist” on November 26 portrays Sophia, a retail worker, and Nick, a former security consultant, plotting a heist in a London department store. As they navigate challenges, their budding romance adds a sweet twist to the heist narrative.
On December 3, “My Secret Santa” features Alexandra Breckenridge as a single mom posing as a mall Santa to obtain discounts for her daughter. The film explores her struggles in maintaining the deception while developing feelings for the resort owner’s son.
Finally, “The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2,” scheduled for December 10, sees heavy stakes when Santa gets kidnapped, leading to a thrilling rescue mission by Salva and his son Lucas.
This season’s selection emphasizes heartfelt narratives, promising a blend of holiday charm, drama, and romance for viewers looking to celebrate Christmas with laughter and love.
