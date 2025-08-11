Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’

TALL PINES, USA — Netflix is set to release its new horror series, ‘Wayward,’ on September 25, 2025. The series, created by Mae Martin, revolves around a mysterious town called Tall Pines that harbors dark secrets.

Toni Collette stars in the series as Evelyn Wade, the head of Tall Pines Academy, a school for troubled teenagers. The first trailer suggests an eerie atmosphere, reminiscent of successful thrillers like ‘Midsommar.’

Martin also appears in the show as Alex Dempsey, a police officer drawn into the town’s unsettling dynamics. During his investigation, Dempsey encounters teenagers Abbie, played by Sydney Topliffe, and Leila, portrayed by Alyvia Alyn Lind, who are eager to escape the academy. Their desperation hints at a deeper issue within the community.

The series offers a unique blend of thriller, horror, and comedy, a combination that could prove both engaging and terrifying. Netflix teased that it may prompt laughter among chills, a signature effect of great horror cinema.

As anticipation builds for ‘Wayward,’ fans can expect a full trailer to drop soon. Until then, the series’ release date is just around the corner, keeping horror enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.