Entertainment
Netflix Unveils New Animated Comedy ‘Strip Law’ for 2026
Los Angeles, CA — Netflix is set to launch a new animated comedy series titled “Strip Law,” premiering on February 20, 2026. The show will consist of ten episodes and features a talented voice cast including Adam Scott, Janelle James, Keith David, Stephen Root, and Shannon Gisela.
The series centers around Lincoln Gumb, an uptight lawyer portrayed by Scott, who struggles to win cases in Las Vegas. His fortunes change when he teams up with Sheila Flambé, a local magician and hedonist voiced by James. Together, they aim to bring excitement and flair to the most ridiculous legal cases in the city.
Cullen Crawford, known for his work on “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” is the creator and executive producer of “Strip Law.” He expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Getting to make this show with a metric ton of geniuses has been my favorite thing I’ve ever gotten to do.”
“Strip Law” is part of Netflix’s ongoing expansion of adult animated comedies, following the success of shows like “BoJack Horseman” and “Big Mouth.” Educational data shows that Netflix’s adult animated series have consistently made it into the top 10 original streaming shows list.
In addition to “Strip Law,” Netflix revealed details about its upcoming animated series “Haunted Hotel,” set to premiere on September 19, featuring a single mother with a haunted hotel and a voice cast that includes Will Forte and Eliza Coupe. The influx of new animated series highlights Netflix’s commitment to diversifying its content offerings.
As fans await the launch of “Strip Law,” Netflix continues to push the boundaries of animated storytelling by blending comedy with unconventional themes and characters.
