Netflix Unveils Thrilling New Series Featuring Jude Law and Jason Bateman

Los Angeles, CA – Netflix has announced the launch of its thrilling new series, Black Rabbit, set to premiere on 18 September 2025. Starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, this highly anticipated drama focuses on two brothers navigating a tumultuous family dynamic and mounting debts.

In the series, Jude Law portrays Jake Friedkin, a meticulous businessman attempting to keep his restaurant and bar afloat amidst fierce competition in New York’s hospitality scene. Bateman plays Vince, Jake’s troubled brother, who re-enters Jake’s life under dubious circumstances, revealing a pressing need for financial assistance.

The trailer released this week showcases intense moments as the brothers confront escalating threats while struggling to save their family business, Black Rabbit, which Vince has unknowingly put up as collateral. As tension mounts, viewers can expect an engaging blend of family drama and thriller elements, with both brothers facing increasing desperation.

Jason Bateman adds another layer of expertise to the project, having directed the first two episodes of Black Rabbit. Meanwhile, Jude Law’s unique presence promises to elevate the series, a refreshing addition given his limited exposure on streaming platforms like Netflix.

With both actors at the helm, this series has garnered significant attention, standing out amongst Netflix’s vast array of content. As the release date approaches, Black Rabbit is poised to claim its spot as one of the streaming giant’s most compelling offerings this year.