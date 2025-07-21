Netflix’s Wall to Wall explores class ambition and apartment living turmoil

SEOUL, South Korea – Netflix’s new psychological thriller, Wall to Wall, directed by Kim Tae-joon, examines the pressures of modern apartment living. The film, also known as 84 Square Meters in Korean, delves into themes of class ambition through the eyes of Noh Woo-sung, played by Kang Ha-neul.

After spending nearly all his savings to buy a modest apartment in Seoul, Woo-sung believes he has secured a stable future. However, three years later, he struggles with financial burdens, working two jobs to meet mortgage payments while dealing with incessant noise from his neighbors. The film unfolds as Woo-sung seeks to prove his innocence when accused by his community of being the source of the disruptive sounds.

The source of the disturbances is revealed to be Yeong Jin-ho, a freelance journalist intent on revenge against Jeon Eun-hwa, a former prosecutor residing in the building’s penthouse. Jin-ho orchestrates a complex plan to expose Eun-hwa’s corruption and manipulate Woo-sung into the role of the antagonist.

Director Kim reflects a growing concern in South Korea, where inter-apartment noise complaints have surged dramatically, from 8,795 in 2012 to over 36,000 in 2023, according to the state-run Center for Neighbors’ Relations. As living spaces become denser, the issues of noise and frustration permeate the everyday lives of urban residents.

Jin-ho’s vendetta stems from a past incident where Eun-hwa suppressed a story he was working on regarding poor construction standards in their building. As part of his revenge, he uses an inter-floor speaker system to amplify disturbances, further pushing Woo-sung towards the brink of madness.

In a twisted turn of events, Jin-ho’s plan escalates to violence. He kills a neighboring tenant to frame Woo-sung, pushing him into a corner where he faces both desperate choices and potential suicide. However, an alliance forms between the two men as they confront Eun-hwa together, resulting in a violent climax filled with treachery and loss.

As the story unfolds, viewers witness machinery of societal pressures at play, where the pursuit of home ownership and upward mobility leads to devastating personal consequences. Woo-sung eventually finds himself at a crossroads, contemplating his existence as the sound of the apartment echoes in his mind.

The film presents a stark reflection of modern life in South Korea, asking whether the desire for wealth in a dense urban space justifies the emotional toll it extracts. At its core, Wall to Wall is a cautionary tale about the conflicts inherent in an ambition-driven society.

In the end, Woo-sung survives an explosion that eradicates the evidence of Jin-ho and Eun-hwa’s crimes, culminating in his return to Seoul, where the sounds of apartment living continue to haunt him. Amidst the chaos, he must confront his reality in a world where the noise persists, symbolizing the unrelenting nature of ambition.