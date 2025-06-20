Netherlands Wins Historic T20 Match Against Nepal After Three Super Overs

GLASGOW, Scotland — The Netherlands pulled off an extraordinary victory over Nepal on June 18, 2025, in a T20 International tri-series match that extended to three super overs.

This match marked the first instance in men’s T20 history that a game went into triple super overs, showcasing both teams’ competitive spirit. Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane starred with the ball, taking three wickets and limiting the Netherlands to 152 runs in 20 overs.

Despite Lamichhane’s impressive performance, Nepal struggled in their chase, even as skipper Rohit Paudel scored 48 runs off 35 balls. In the dramatic final moments, tailender Nandan Yadav hit a boundary off the last ball of the final over, allowing Nepal to tie the score at 152 and push the match into a super over.

In the first super over, Nepal batted first, posting 19 runs. Kushal Bhurtel was pivotal, scoring 18 runs off just 5 balls. The Netherlands matched that total, forcing a second super over.

The second round saw the Netherlands again bat first, recording 17 runs, with contributions from Scott Edwards and Max O'Dowd. However, Nepal managed to tie once more, sending the teams into a third super over.

In the final super over, Nepal struggled, losing both their batters for ducks against the Netherlands’ spinner Zach Lion-Cachet. Eventually, Netherlands batsman Michael Levitt hit a six to seal the match in a thrilling finish.

This match not only thrilled cricket fans but also set a new benchmark in T20 cricket for its intensity and excitement.