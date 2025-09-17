Sports
Nets Acquire Kobe Bufkin from Hawks for Cash Considerations
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard Kobe Bufkin from the Atlanta Hawks for cash considerations, the teams announced Tuesday. Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has struggled with injuries, appearing in just 27 games over the past two seasons.
The Hawks decided to trade Bufkin to open up roster flexibility and create a $4.5 million trade exception. The 21-year-old guard is set to make $5.4 million this season, with a $6.9 million team option for 2026-27. In Brooklyn, he finds an opportunity to restart his career.
Bufkin averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game during his time with Atlanta. He suffered various injuries including a broken thumb in his rookie year and a shoulder injury that cut short his sophomore season. Despite these setbacks, Bufkin showed promise during the G League season, averaging 23.6 points in 14 games in 2023-24.
“Welcome to Brooklyn, Kobe!” the Nets tweeted after the trade was confirmed. Bufkin joins a crowded backcourt, competing for playing time with other young guards, including three newly drafted rookies.
His performance during Summer League also raised some eyebrows, as he averaged 19.5 points, although his shooting percentages were concerning. The Nets paid only $110,000 to acquire him, the minimum required, signaling their low-risk approach to rebuilding their roster.
With Bufkin, the Nets will hope to unlock his potential while he integrates into the team’s dynamic. ‘Good luck to the young guard going forward,’ analysts remarked as he embarks on this new chapter in Brooklyn.
