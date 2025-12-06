Nets Face Injuries Ahead of Matchup with Struggling Pelicans

Brooklyn, NY — The Brooklyn Nets are battling through a challenging NBA season, having played more than a quarter of their games. In the first six weeks, they faced several teams also in pursuit of an improved draft position, including the Washington Wizards (3-18) and Indiana Pacers (4-18). They split two games against the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets (6-16) and entered Thursday’s game with an 8-13 record.

Each match this season has seen the Nets as underdogs, except for Saturday’s anticipated game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who sit at 3-20. “I think our guys really care,” Nets coach Jordi Fernández said after a recent loss. “They’re going to focus and try to stay focused all the way through. You have to fight through physical fatigue and mental fatigue, which I get it, it’s not easy.”

The Pelicans, unlike the Nets, have seen no relief in their struggles. They surrendered their 2026 first-round pick to secure rookie Derik Queen and have suffered from injuries and poor management decisions. For their trip to Brooklyn, New Orleans will be without star player Zion Williamson (adductor injury) and may also miss Jordan Poole (quad) and Herb Jones (calf).

Meanwhile, Brooklyn may rest leading-scorer Michael Porter Jr. again due to back soreness, as he missed three of the last five games. “That last game, I didn’t see him moving well,” said Fernández. “It was muscle-related.” However, despite the tanking narrative around the Nets, their young roster is stepping up, showing potential to thwart the plan.

After a tough start with just one win in their first 12 games, the Nets have improved, winning four of their last ten. Third-year player Noah Clowney is averaging over 20 points in his last seven games, while rookie Danny Wolf is finding his groove, contributing 17 points, nine rebounds, and three assists against the Utah Jazz.

Nic Claxton, the team’s leading rebounder and shot-blocker, is also rising as a key player. He is scoring a career-high 13.5 points while averaging 6.3 assists in the last three games, far surpassing his previous statistics. “I trust him,” Fernández noted about Claxton’s evolving role, emphasizing his ability to distribute the ball and create scoring opportunities for teammates.