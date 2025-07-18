Nets Playing the Long Game with Cam Thomas in Free Agency

Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Nets are taking a cautious approach as free agency unfolds, particularly regarding their restricted free agent, Cam Thomas. According to Jake Fischer, many executives around the league are questioning the Nets’ strategy with their cap space more than two weeks into the offseason.

Historically, the Nets have engaged in offering lucrative contracts to restricted free agents, but this summer, they seem to be holding back. Fischer noted that there are no plans to pursue restricted free agents like they did during Sean Marks’ first rebuilding phase.

Sources indicate that Thomas has not had significant discussions with the Nets about his potential contract. “There’s no rush there. It’s a business, and it’s about timing more than anything,” one source said. Brian Lewis of the New York Post echoed this sentiment, stating that the Nets are in “no hurry” to finalize a deal with Thomas.

Thomas has been a divisive figure in the NBA, seeking a contract that values him upwards of $30 million. A source revealed that he believes he stands among the league’s elite shooting guards. However, there are differing opinions on his market value, with some suggesting that offering him more than $10 million could radically alter the Nets’ offseason plans.

In a climate where the financial landscape is complex, Brooklyn holds a significant advantage. They possess Bird Rights for Thomas, allowing them to match any offer he receives from other teams without being constrained by the salary cap. With only a little urgency to strike a deal, the Nets can wait and see how the market evolves.

Additionally, the Nets have yet to sign their two other restricted free agents, Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams, while previously agreeing on a two-year, $12 million deal for each. It appears they are deliberating whether to utilize their cap space or their mid-level exception to lock in these players.

Fischer highlighted that the Nets’ focus is also shifting towards acquiring more draft assets. Recently, they traded sharpshooter Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann, alongside adding a first-round draft pick. With approximately $24 million available for potential trades, the Nets are strategically poised for moves that could bolster their future assets.

The NBA offseason has been unusually slow this year due to complications within the collective bargaining agreement and the limited cap space available league-wide. With Thomas having until October 1 to accept his qualifying offer, the Nets are not feeling pressured to act quickly.