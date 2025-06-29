Nets Prepare for Free Agency Following NBA Draft

Brooklyn, NY — The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a critical offseason following the recent NBA Draft held at the Barclays Center. With the draft now complete, the team is set to begin negotiations with its free agents and continue to reshape its roster.

On June 23, 2025, just two days before the NBA Draft, the Nets obtained the ability to start negotiating with their free agent class. This group includes unrestricted free agents D'Angelo Russell and Trendon Watford, as well as restricted free agents Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Ziaire Williams, and Reece Beekman. Team options also exist for players such as Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin, and Drew Timme.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks expressed confidence in the team’s young talent, stating, “Both of those guys have shown tremendous development over the years.” He emphasized how crucial it is for the Nets to retain their promising players, especially with their recent 26-56 record. Marks acknowledged that players like Thomas, who averaged 24.0 points and 3.8 assists last season, want to stay in Brooklyn.

Thomas recently indicated his desire to remain with the Nets, saying, “I definitely know my value and all my work.” Meanwhile, Sharpe has expressed hope to return, stating, “I like Brooklyn, so God willing, I’ll be back.” However, negotiations are challenging; the team has opted not to extend qualifying offers to certain players, which could make it harder to retain them.

The Nets waived forward Maxwell Lewis last Friday, clearing space for a substantial influx of first-round draft picks. Lewis joined the team late last year but struggled with injuries, only appearing in 21 games. This roster move highlights the team’s focus on developing younger talent as they head into a new season.

With the NBA’s free agency period opening soon, the Nets have until June 30 at 6 p.m. EST to make critical decisions regarding their restricted free agents. The team will need to carefully navigate cap space while ensuring they secure the key players they hope to build around.

The upcoming Summer League in Las Vegas, starting July 10, will be a platform to showcase their new draft picks, including Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, and others. The Nets aim to capitalize on their high draft selections as they look forward to returning to playoff contention.