Nets Seek to End Losing Streak Against Struggling Bucks

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak by facing the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The Nets, with a record of 3-15, enter the game as 10.5-point underdogs against the Bucks, who are struggling with a seven-game losing streak of their own.

In their last outing, the Nets fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, losing 115-103. Egor Demin was a standout player, leading Brooklyn with 23 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a loss to the New York Knicks, where they were defeated 118-109.

Currently, the game’s over/under is set at 218.5 points. With both teams looking to turn around their fortunes, this matchup could be a crucial moment in the season for both squads.

Milwaukee was favored in this contest, with an 83% chance of winning according to betting odds. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a key player to watch, as he has been averaging 28.5 points per game this season.

Looking at head-to-head matchups, the Nets have won the last two meetings against the Bucks, winning 111-105 and 113-110 earlier in the season. With the stakes high and desperation on both sides, fans are eager to see if the Nets can culminate a turnaround.