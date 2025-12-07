Nets Snap Losing Streak with Win Over Hornets

NEW YORK — Michael Porter Jr. scored 35 points, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 116-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Brooklyn.

Nic Claxton contributed significantly, recording a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Brooklyn’s bench helped boost the offense, with players like Chris Chiozza and Jaden Ivey each adding 10 points.

Porter was particularly effective from beyond the arc, shooting 7 for 11 on three-pointers. As a team, the Nets made 17 three-pointers, while the Hornets managed only 12.

For Charlotte, Brandon Miller led the scoring with 18 points. LaMelo Ball added 12 points and tallied 14 assists. The Hornets had a promising start, winning their last two games, but struggled to keep pace with the Nets.

The game was fiercely contested, tied at 59 at halftime. However, the Nets pulled away late, thanks to a couple of key layups from Wolf and a jumper from Porter that stretched their lead to 100-93.

In the final minutes, Wolf connected with Clowney for a three-pointer that pushed Brooklyn’s advantage to 112-98, effectively sealing the win. The result leaves the Nets with a 4-16 record as they prepare for their upcoming games.

Next, the Hornets face off against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, while the Nets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans.