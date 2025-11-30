Nets Youngsters Shine in Loss to 76ers on Black Friday

Brooklyn, NY — The Brooklyn Nets faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Black Friday, falling short in a 115-103 defeat, despite several standout performances from their young players.

Egor Dëmin had a career night, scoring 23 points, pulling down nine rebounds, and dishing out five assists. His impressive fourth-quarter performance featured 15 points, including three 3-pointers, showcasing his potential as a rising star. “I think we just needed to really flip the switch and find a way,” Dëmin said after the game. “I found that extra energy in myself and started feeling it a little bit better.”

Danny Wolf also made his mark, playing 12 minutes and contributing five points and five rebounds in his first extended action in the NBA. The rookie came up from the G League, where he was averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. “Great. It’s always good to get an opportunity,” Wolf said. “I tried my best to help the team win. Obviously, we fell short, but we’ve got another chance tomorrow.”

The Nets struggled without their leading scorer, Michael Porter Jr., who missed the game due to low back tightness. Coach Jordi Fernández emphasized the need for the team to maintain high energy and focus. “We have to be responsible, all of us, on how we approach games,” he said.

Adding to the missed opportunities, Ziaire Williams started at small forward and contributed 10 points and four rebounds. However, Brooklyn’s overall shooting was lackluster, particularly from beyond the arc, where they finished just 13 of 43.

Philadelphia was led by Tyrese Maxey, who scored 22 points, while Jared McCain added 20. Despite a strong fourth-quarter effort from Dëmin, the Nets fell behind by as many as 20 points at various stages of the game.

As the season progresses, the Nets, now with a record of 3-15, look to develop their younger talent. They will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, as they aim to improve their prospects moving forward.