Nev Schulman Joins Coldwell Banker Warburg in NYC Real Estate

New York City, NY — MTV star Nev Schulman is stepping into the real estate market as a licensed salesperson with Coldwell Banker Warburg, PEOPLE confirmed on September 4, 2025.

The 40-year-old, best known for hosting the MTV series Catfish, excitedly embraces the luxury real estate scene in his hometown. A press release highlighted Schulman’s commitment to understanding and assisting clients in making significant life decisions, akin to his experiences on television.

“Hosting Catfish taught me how to listen deeply, build trust quickly, and help people navigate some of the most emotional decisions of their lives,” Schulman said. “Real estate in New York is no different — you need empathy, patience, and the ability to see through the noise to find the right home.”

This career shift carries a personal touch for Schulman, as his father has worked as a broker at Coldwell Banker Warburg. “After watching my father dedicate more than 50 years to this business, it feels meaningful to follow in his footsteps,” he remarked.

Coldwell Banker Warburg, focusing on high-end real estate, became fully branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury in 2021 after being established from Warburg Realty, once a prominent independent firm in Manhattan.

Kevelyn Guzman, the firm’s Regional Vice President, expressed enthusiasm about Schulman joining, stating, “Nev brings creativity that makes him a natural fit for real estate. We’re especially proud that he chose CBW as the place to begin this next chapter.”

Schulman currently lives in New York City with his wife and their three children: Cleo James, 8, Beau Bobby Bruce, 6, and Cy Monroe, 3.