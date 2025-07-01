Nevada Utility’s Solar Billing Change Faces Backlash

RENO, Nev. — A proposed change in billing for rooftop solar customers by NV Energy has sparked strong opposition from environmental groups and solar customers. The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) is considering NV Energy’s application to switch from a monthly net metering system to a 15-minute calculation system, which could lead to higher bills for new solar customers.

Currently, solar customers receive credits for excess energy sent back to the grid on a monthly basis. This benefits many homeowners as they can use those credits during off-peak hours. However, NV Energy argues that the existing system is unfair to non-solar customers, who effectively subsidize the costs for those with solar panels.

“What we’re proposing is a more balanced approach that ensures everyone is fairly billed based on their energy usage,” said Katie Nannini, NV Energy’s Director of Corporate Communications. “By moving to a 15-minute system, we can better reflect the real-time costs of energy generation.”

Critics, however, worry that this switch would significantly reduce incentives for homeowners to install solar panels. Cathy Fulkerson, a resident considering solar options, expressed her concerns, stating, “This proposal guts what little benefit we would gain from producing more solar energy.”

Local environmental advocates emphasize that Reno, being the fastest-warming city in the U.S., necessitates a push for more sustainable practices. Olivia Tanager, Director of the Toiyabe Chapter for the Sierra Club, added, “We need to take strong action against climate change and this proposal could hinder such efforts.”

The PUCN’s decision on NV Energy’s proposed change is anticipated in the coming months, with discussions continuing among stakeholders about its potential impacts.