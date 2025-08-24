Sports
Nevada Wins Little League World Series U.S. Championship, Heads for Title Match
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Nevada has won the United States Championship at the 2025 Little League World Series, defeating Connecticut 8-2 in a thrilling game. The victory runs the team into the championship game against Chinese Taipei, the International bracket champion, on Sunday, August 25.
Connecticut entered the matchup undefeated, boasting a perfect 4-0 record in U.S. bracket play. However, Nevada’s offensive firepower proved too potent as they surged ahead after strong performances from their hitters.
Initial momentum saw Connecticut tie the game early, but Nevada capitalized on a bases-loaded situation in the first inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Notably, Garrett Gallegos led the charge with a home run that extended Nevada’s lead to 4-1.
Connecticut fought back, narrowing the deficit to 4-2 late in the game, but Nevada found its rhythm in the sixth inning, extending its lead by four runs. Gallegos’ impressive pitching included a crucial strikeout to finish the game, sealing their victory.
The championship game, set for Sunday at Howard J. Lamade Stadium, marks Nevada’s first appearance in the Little League World Series final. Chinese Taipei, with a rich history of success in Little League, aims for its 18th title.
Fans can watch the championship game live on ABC and stream it through select platforms. The stakes are high as both teams prepare for an epic showdown in Williamsport.
