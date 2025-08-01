Entertainment
New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
HOLLYWOOD, CA—The new action comedy ‘Heads of State’ featuring John Cena and Idris Elba opened on July 31, 2025, but it may not be the hit many expected. The film follows U.S. President Will Derringer (Cena) and British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) who start as rivals but must join forces after Air Force One is shot down over enemy territory.
The duo’s chemistry is notable, capturing the playful animosity often found between the U.S. and UK. However, critics argue that this strong character bond couldn’t save the film from a lackluster script laden with clichés.
Cena portrays Will, a charismatic and optimistic politician whose rise from Hollywood fame raises eyebrows, echoing contemporary political figures. Elba’s Sam, meanwhile, offers a more crass view of American politics, enhancing the cultural contrasts in their dynamic.
Despite their engaging performances, the film disappoints action fans with minimal fight scenes. Instead, the action is predominantly carried out by supporting characters like Priyanka Chopra’s Noel, diminishing the impact of the leads’ star power.
The plot itself doesn’t veer away from traditional tropes, reminiscent of earlier conspiracy thrillers such as 2019’s ‘Official Secrets’. A forced romantic subplot between Elba and Chopra fails to deliver any memorable chemistry, instead feeling like an afterthought amidst the central rivalry.
Overall, ‘Heads of State’, available for streaming on Netflix, leans heavily on its notable cast but ultimately struggles to justify its mediocre narrative.
