New Affordable Housing Community Opens for Seniors in Aiea, Hawaii

AIEA, Hawaii — EAH Housing, a nonprofit organization focused on affordable housing in Hawaii and California, announced the opening of leasing at the new Aloha Ia Halewiliko community. This $62 million project is designed to provide affordable living options for older adults in ‘Aiea.

Residents are beginning to move into the 140-unit facility, which emphasizes independent living in a supportive environment. Laura Hall, CEO of EAH Housing, expressed excitement about welcoming the first residents. “This community reflects our mission to build more than just housing – we are creating a place where kūpuna can live independently with dignity, support, and connection,” Hall said.

Located on the site of the former ‘Aiea Sugar Mill at 99-385 Pohai Place, Aloha Ia Halewiliko features 83 studio apartments and 56 one-bedroom apartments, in addition to a manager’s unit. Rents are set at affordable levels for households earning 30%, 50%, and 60% of the area median income (AMI). Currently, there are limited units available for future residents earning 50% and 60% of the AMI, with rents ranging from about $1,261 to $1,627 per month.

The multi-story community is near the ‘Aiea Public Library and is part of the ‘Aiea Town Center Master Plan. Its location provides convenient access to public transportation, shops, and community services. Governor Josh Green, M.D., remarked on the importance of such developments, stating, “Creating safe, affordable homes for our kupuna honors our values and strengthens our social fabric.”

Aloha Ia Halewiliko includes amenities such as a multipurpose room, walking paths, fitness facilities, community gardens, and digital literacy programs. On-site services will be provided by Lanakila Pacific, including Meals on Wheels and wellness programs to support aging in place. Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted, “Affordable housing is everyone’s kuleana, and this community carries forward the tradition of caring for one another that defines Hawaii.”

EAH Housing manages 23 properties with more than 2,700 units across Hawaii and has three additional affordable housing projects in development, including Hale Na Koa ‘O Hanakahi in Hilo. For more leasing information, visit www.eahhousing.org or call 808-439-6286.