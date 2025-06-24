New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities

Cupertino, California — A new all-inclusive playground opened at Jollyman Park on June 13, providing a recreational space designed for people of all ages and abilities. This project marks an important addition to Santa Clara County‘s initiative to improve accessibility for its over 170,000 residents with disabilities, according to the 2023 American Community Survey.

Alicia Schober, a Cupertino resident, expressed her emotions during the opening, recalling how such a playground could have helped her son, Nathan, with his sensory needs while growing up. “There are few places that everyone’s welcome, and this is one of them,” Schober told San José Spotlight.

The playground features several attractions, including four types of swings, some designed for adults, wheelchair accessibility, and signage with pictures for nonverbal visitors. The project was constructed by MIG at a cost of $5.4 million, funded through state and county contributions, city funds, and a $25,000 donation from PG&E.

Schober initially proposed this playground in 2016 as part of a community leadership initiative. At the time, all-inclusive playgrounds were scarce in the county. Former District 5 Supervisor Joe Simitian supported her vision by launching a grant program in 2017, which has since allocated $20 million for inclusive playgrounds throughout the county.

With this playground, the county now has 24 all-inclusive parks, enhancing the limited options in the West Valley area. This is particularly significant for families like the Schobers, as Nathan, diagnosed with ADHD and sensory processing issues, addresses his needs in a supportive environment. “You can be a quiet citizen pushing for good,” Schober said. “As long as you’re persistent, you can make things happen.”

Nathan expressed pride in his mother’s achievement, stating, “This is exactly what they need and exactly what they deserve.” Other families, including Cupertino resident Minna Xu, highlighted the playground’s importance for her adult son on the autism spectrum, providing essential outlets for sensory relief.

Mayor Liang Chao emphasized the playground’s message of inclusion, stating, “We wanted to create something where you come and you feel you belong, not only in this playground, but also in the city.” Recent all-inclusive projects include playgrounds in San Jose and Central Park in Santa Clara.

As this project garners attention, Simitian hopes it catalyzes a broader countywide movement towards inclusivity in public spaces. “Each and every one of these playgrounds can be a model that communities look to and say, ‘Yes, we want to do that,’” he remarked.

Olenka Villarreal, founder of the Magical Bridge Foundation, emphasized that this initiative will pave the way for future community accessible spaces, reinforcing the importance of inclusivity in public design.