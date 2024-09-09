News
New Allegations Against Tate Brothers Emerge Amid Ongoing Investigations
Three women from the United Kingdom have come forward with allegations of rape against Andrew and Tristan Tate. These new claims have surfaced as the brothers currently remain under house arrest in Romania following their arrest in December 2022.
According to reports, two women allege that Andrew Tate, 37, raped them, with one victim claiming she was strangled until she lost consciousness, only to regain awareness to find him still assaulting her. A third woman has accused Tristan Tate, 36, of a similar act, stating he held her by the throat during the incident.
The Tate brothers are facing serious allegations that extend beyond these claims, including human trafficking and sexual offenses against minors. The accusations involve a total of 35 women, including a case that pertains to a 15-year-old girl.
Detailing her experience, a woman named Anna recounted several dates with Andrew Tate in 2013, where, after returning to his home, he remarked he was ‘debating whether I should rape you or not’ before attacking her. Following the assault, she reported receiving disturbing messages from Tate that included references to his enjoyment of the assault.
Another victim, Sienna, reiterated a similar account, stating that during a sexual encounter in 2014, Tate suddenly began to strangle her, rendering her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she found him still assaulting her and suffered a visible eye injury as a result.
The Tate brothers, who have a controversial online presence, deny all allegations against them. They face an upcoming court ruling on October 7 regarding separate tax evasion charges connected to £12 billion in earnings.
Authorities in the UK, including Hertfordshire Constabulary, previously investigated allegations made against the Tates from 2014 to 2019. Despite a thorough investigation and the involvement of the Crown Prosecution Service, no charges were filed at that time due to insufficient evidence.
As these allegations gain attention, the Tates’ representatives have been contacted for comments but have not responded to the renewed claims.
