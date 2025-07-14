New Amazon Docuseries Explores Chilling University of Idaho Murders

Moscow, Idaho – A new Amazon docuseries titled “One Night in Idaho: The College Murders” examines the tragic murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022 and the impact on those who knew them.

On November 13, 2022, Hunter Johnson and Emily Alandt, two students at the university, received a distressing call from their friend Dylan Mortensen. She reported strange noises coming from a nearby residence. Concerned for their friends’ safety, Johnson and Alandt went to check on Mortensen’s roommates, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.

Upon arriving at 1122 King Road, they found the house unusually quiet. Johnson climbed the stairs to the bedroom where Chapin was staying and made a grim discovery. To spare Alandt and Mortensen the trauma, he asked them to call 911 for an “unconscious individual.”

The murders shocked the usually serene college town, making international headlines within hours. The house quickly became a crime scene and a sordid tourist site for amateur sleuths. Social media buzzed with speculation as little information was released by authorities, leaving the public to create their own narratives.

Matthew Galkin, co-director of the docuseries, sought to present a narrative from the perspective of the victims’ loved ones, in stark contrast to the usual focus on law enforcement. “We wanted to flip the script with this one because we felt like that was the part of the story that hadn’t been told yet,” said Galkin.

The docuseries dives into the chaos that ensued after the initial 911 call and how friends were bombarded by media inquiries and rampant speculation, leading to accusations being directed at those who were closest to the victims.

Six weeks after the murders, Bryan Kohberger, a criminology student, was arrested in Pennsylvania. Investigators matched his DNA to evidence found at the crime scene. Questions still linger regarding his motivations and potential connections to the victims.

“I don’t believe that it was a completely random act of violence,” Galkin remarked about Kohberger’s alleged actions. “He didn’t just pick four strangers.”

Just before the series aired, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, admitting to the murders and avoiding a trial that was set to begin next month. The families of the victims had mixed reactions, with some relieved at the resolution, while others expressed anger at the deal.

Ultimately, “One Night in Idaho” aims to remember the lives of Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen, and Goncalves through the heartfelt reflections of those who knew them best. Galkin warned viewers about the dangers of amateur sleuthing in such tragic circumstances, emphasizing the human toll involved.