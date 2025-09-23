New Ananta RPG Trailer Showcases Vibrant Gameplay and Characters

LOS ANGELES, CA — On September 23, 2025, Ananta, an upcoming free-to-play urban open-world RPG, released a new 7-minute gameplay trailer that highlights its colorful anime-style world.

The trailer introduces players to a dynamic city environment filled with diverse locations and characters. Ananta, which will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile platforms, promises a high degree of freedom. Players can explore bustling business districts or navigate through hidden alleyways.

Throughout their journey, players will encounter a range of intriguing characters and can assemble their own crew for various adventures. Whether teaming up to tackle hidden threats or enjoying the vibrant nightlife bathed in neon, Ananta offers numerous choices for player experiences.

The city is designed to provide an immersive experience where calamity and everyday life blend seamlessly. “A whole new world is waiting,” the developers state, inviting players to dive into this rich urban landscape.

