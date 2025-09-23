Entertainment
New Ananta RPG Trailer Showcases Vibrant Gameplay and Characters
LOS ANGELES, CA — On September 23, 2025, Ananta, an upcoming free-to-play urban open-world RPG, released a new 7-minute gameplay trailer that highlights its colorful anime-style world.
The trailer introduces players to a dynamic city environment filled with diverse locations and characters. Ananta, which will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile platforms, promises a high degree of freedom. Players can explore bustling business districts or navigate through hidden alleyways.
Throughout their journey, players will encounter a range of intriguing characters and can assemble their own crew for various adventures. Whether teaming up to tackle hidden threats or enjoying the vibrant nightlife bathed in neon, Ananta offers numerous choices for player experiences.
The city is designed to provide an immersive experience where calamity and everyday life blend seamlessly. “A whole new world is waiting,” the developers state, inviting players to dive into this rich urban landscape.
In related news, Kojima Productions also announced an animated film titled Death Stranding Mosquito, which will be directed by Hiroshi Miyamoto and based on a screenplay by Aaron Guzikowski. Further details about this project are to be announced later.
Recent Posts
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success