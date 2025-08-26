New Animated Batman Film Set in Aztec Empire

TENOCHTITLAN, Mexico — Warner Bros. has announced an upcoming animated film titled Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, set to release on September 18, 2025. The film features a reimagined version of Batman situated in the Aztec Empire during the 1500s.

The story follows Yohualli Coatl, a young boy who becomes Batman after witnessing the murder of his father, Toltecatzin, by Hernán Cortés. As he trains in the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, he adopts the bat as his identity, complete with a bat headdress.

The film introduces unique twists on classic characters. The Joker, known as Yoka in this universe, is depicted as a priest who descends into madness due to his human sacrifices. Hernán Cortés takes on the role of Two-Face, transforming after a confrontation with a new character called Jaguar Woman, previously known as Catwoman.

Director Juan Jose Meza-Leon, alongside writers Bill Finger and Bob Kane, aims to provide a fresh perspective on Batman lore. Early reactions to the film’s concept have been mixed, with some audiences uncertain about its unique art and animation style.

The redefined characters also include Forest Ivy, previously Poison Ivy, who is portrayed as a protector of the forest against the invading conquistadors. The film seeks to blend Aztec culture with the traditional Batman mythos, promising an exciting reinterpretation of beloved characters.

As anticipation builds, the film hopes to deliver an adventurous and rich cinematic experience when it debuts on HBO Max.