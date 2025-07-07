Entertainment
New Anime Releases Creditless Opening and Ending Sequences
Tokyo, Japan — A new TV anime based on the comedy series about a young woman’s life with an adopted ‘dog’ has recently published creditless versions of both its opening and ending animation sequences. The show is currently airing in Japan and is part of Crunchyroll‘s summer 2025 anime simulcast lineup.
The opening sequence features the song ‘Ama to’ performed by a yet-to-be-named artist, while the ending sequence includes the song ‘filled’ performed by Kei Sugawara. These sequences highlight both the artistic animation and the musical talents that accompany the series.
The anime is adapted from a manga series serialized by Ko Nikaido in Weekly Young Magazine. Kodansha USA has also released an English-language version to reach a wider audience. The adaptation is directed at an animation studio known for engaging storytelling and vibrant visuals.
The announcement comes amid rising excitement for the show, as fans eagerly await each new episode. Updates on the series, including trailers and theme song details, have been well received by viewers.
For fans interested in exploring this new anime, it is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and continues to garner attention for its unique premise and engaging narrative.
