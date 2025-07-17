New Apple TV Expected With Upgraded Features in Late 2025

Cupertino, California — A new Apple TV is anticipated for release later this year, featuring several upgraded features and changes based on recent rumors. Apple plans to enhance connectivity and overall performance, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

The upcoming Apple TV will reportedly come equipped with a new combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip developed by Apple. This chip will support Wi-Fi 6E, an upgrade over the current Apple TV’s Wi-Fi 6, allowing for faster speeds and lower latency when paired with compatible routers. Gurman also hinted that future models might even support Wi-Fi 7, potentially reaching peak theoretical speeds greater than 40 Gbps.

Currently, Apple TV uses the A15 Bionic chip, which was first introduced in the iPhone 13 models. The next generation is likely to feature either the A18 or A19 chip, resulting in improved performance and possibly enabling Apple Intelligence features to run on tvOS. This includes enhancements on social connectivity, allowing FaceTime integration and possibly gesture controls.

tvOS 26, designed for the next Apple TV, will include various FaceTime improvements, such as Contact Posters that display customized pictures and names during calls. Live Captions will also be expanded to include additional languages such as French, German, and Spanish, making conversations more accessible.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo emphasized a potential price cap for the next model, suggesting a target price of under $100, citing historical precedents from past Apple TV releases. While the current base model starts at $129, Kuo noted the importance of a competitive pricing strategy considering the market, which includes budget options from competitors like Amazon and Roku.

Gurman estimates that the new Apple TV is expected to launch in September or October 2025, although November or December remains a possibility. If this timeline holds true, the announcement may coincide with Apple’s annual product launch events.