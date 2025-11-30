Entertainment
New Beatles Anthology Episode Premieres on Disney+ This Thanksgiving
Wellington, New Zealand – On November 26, 2025, a new episode of The Beatles Anthology will debut on Disney+. This episode marks the 30th anniversary of the famed 1995 documentary series about the legendary British rock band. Restored and remastered by Peter Jackson‘s Park Road Post and Apple Corps, the new version features previously unseen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.
The original Anthology series aired as three feature-length segments on ABC, showcasing extensive archival material and interviews with the surviving Beatles. The 2025 version will add a ninth episode, highlighting a reunion of McCartney, Harrison, and Starr in the 1990s as they worked on the songs ‘Free as a Bird’, ‘Real Love’, and the previously unreleased track ‘Now and Then’.
The new episodes will be released over three days, starting with the first three episodes on November 26, followed by the next three on November 27, and concluding with the final three on November 28. This schedule allows fans to binge-watch the series over Thanksgiving weekend.
Disney+ is currently offering a streaming bundle that includes ad-supported versions of its service along with Hulu and ESPN at a discounted rate. The subscription options range from $10.99 per month for ad-supported access to $18.99 for ad-free streaming. Subscribers can save further with bundle deals that include multiple services.
Director Oliver Murray spoke about the significance of the new episode, emphasizing his desire to connect viewers with the human experiences of the Beatles as they reflect on their legacy. He highlighted how the themes of friendship and brotherhood resonate throughout the narrative, providing a more uplifting conclusion compared to the original series.
Murray’s direction aims to engage both long-time fans and new viewers by presenting a more accessible exploration of the band’s history and dynamics. The added material includes both unseen footage and remastered clips from previous releases, enhancing the overall storytelling quality of the Anthology.
With this new installment, fans are encouraged to join in the celebrations of The Beatles’ music and legacy as they prepare to revisit the band’s incredible journey.
Recent Posts
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins