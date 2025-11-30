New Beatles Anthology Episode Premieres on Disney+ This Thanksgiving

Wellington, New Zealand – On November 26, 2025, a new episode of The Beatles Anthology will debut on Disney+. This episode marks the 30th anniversary of the famed 1995 documentary series about the legendary British rock band. Restored and remastered by Peter Jackson‘s Park Road Post and Apple Corps, the new version features previously unseen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

The original Anthology series aired as three feature-length segments on ABC, showcasing extensive archival material and interviews with the surviving Beatles. The 2025 version will add a ninth episode, highlighting a reunion of McCartney, Harrison, and Starr in the 1990s as they worked on the songs ‘Free as a Bird’, ‘Real Love’, and the previously unreleased track ‘Now and Then’.

The new episodes will be released over three days, starting with the first three episodes on November 26, followed by the next three on November 27, and concluding with the final three on November 28. This schedule allows fans to binge-watch the series over Thanksgiving weekend.

Director Oliver Murray spoke about the significance of the new episode, emphasizing his desire to connect viewers with the human experiences of the Beatles as they reflect on their legacy. He highlighted how the themes of friendship and brotherhood resonate throughout the narrative, providing a more uplifting conclusion compared to the original series.

Murray’s direction aims to engage both long-time fans and new viewers by presenting a more accessible exploration of the band’s history and dynamics. The added material includes both unseen footage and remastered clips from previous releases, enhancing the overall storytelling quality of the Anthology.

With this new installment, fans are encouraged to join in the celebrations of The Beatles’ music and legacy as they prepare to revisit the band’s incredible journey.