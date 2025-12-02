New Cast Hopes to Revive Vanderpump Rules Amid Tension

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — As West Hollywood’s SUR restaurant prepares for another night of service, a new generation of stars is on the brink of launching a revitalized season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The reality show, which first aired in 2013, is set to debut its latest group of cast members after a tumultuous 11th season marred by personal drama.

Earlier this month, SUR buzzed with energy as staff, donned in signature black and mauve uniforms, participated in a press day aimed at introducing the fresh faces that could either inject life back into the series or fail to resonate with longtime fans. Among them is server Venus Binkley, who expressed his eagerness to shine in front of the cameras. “If you’re here, you’re here to be a star,” he said during a recent interview.

Once a spinoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Vanderpump Rules” gained fame by showcasing the chaotic lives of its young servers at the trendy restaurant. Cast members, including Ariana Madix and Jax Taylor, became household names, but recent seasons stirred controversy, particularly stemming from a scandal involving Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss.

Lisa Vanderpump, the show’s namesake and co-owner of SUR, acknowledged that the previous season’s dynamic was no longer enjoyable to watch. “So many people didn’t want to film with each other… it wasn’t the same feeling anymore,” she explained.

After some of the original cast departed, producers decided to revamp the lineup by seeking new talent eager to navigate the ups and downs of restaurant life. The new group, primarily in their 20s, shares ambitions of fame. They include Demy Selem, a long-tenured employee at SUR; Marcus Johnson, who juggles serving with a DJ career; and Natalie Maguire, a bartender eager to stir up drama.

“I’ve lived in L.A. since 2015, and I’ve always been modeling and working in restaurants,” Johnson said, reflecting on his unexpected leap into reality television. Meanwhile, Maguire stated that while working at SUR is not her ultimate career goal, it plays a vital role in her journey. “This is a survival job, but we’re all here to find success,” she added.

Alex Baskin, the executive producer of the show, shared insights on the decision to cast a new batch of reality stars. He highlighted the necessity for a fresh start, emphasizing the show’s evolving nature amid societal changes. “We’re dealing with an age cohort that considers fame a goal,” he commented.

As excitement builds for the show’s premiere, questions remain about how well this new cast will be received by fans long attached to the original group. Still, there’s hope that this reboot will recapture the magic that once propelled “Vanderpump Rules” to success.

“We were very heartened by the reaction at BravoCon,” Baskin said, looking ahead to the new season. “We want to win over the naysayers.”