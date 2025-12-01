New Cast Joins ‘The Pitt’ for Season 2 Premiere

Pittsburgh, PA – HBO Max‘s medical drama ‘The Pitt‘ is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season, set to premiere on January 8, 2026. The show, which features Noah Wyle as a lead and executive producer, recently announced the addition of four recurring guest stars.

Brittany Allen, known for her roles in ‘The Boys‘ and ‘Dexter: Original Sin‘, will portray Roxie Hamler, an Emergency Department patient. Bonita Friedericy from ‘A Friend of the Family‘ plays Cora Wilkins, a visitor to the Emergency Department, while Taylor Handley, recognizable from ‘Mayor of Kingstown‘, takes on the role of Paul Hamler, the husband of a patient. Jeff Kober, a veteran actor from ‘The Walking Dead‘, will play Duke, a motorcycle engineer with past connections to one of the doctors.

‘The Pitt’ takes a gripping look at the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Created by R. Scott Gemmill, the series follows a real-time format where viewers experience the medical cases and personal crises unfold hour by hour. The second season will continue this approach, starting ten months after the Season 1 finale, during the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Alongside Wyle, the cast includes Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Taylor Dearden, and several others returning from Season 1. This season, Sepideh Moafi joins as a series regular, and additional recurring characters will further diversify the storylines.

In its first season, which aired from January to April 2025, ‘The Pitt’ received critical acclaim, becoming one of the most-watched debuts on HBO Max. The production team includes John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, focusing on authentic portrayal of medical emergencies.

With the second season approaching, fans are eager to see the evolving dynamics among the medical staff and the new challenges they will face in the Emergency Department.