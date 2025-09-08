New Center at NC A&T to Boost Agricultural Entrepreneurship

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 5, 2025) — A new center aimed at supporting agricultural entrepreneurs is set to launch at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The Agricultural Business Innovation Center (ABIC) will focus on meeting the specific needs of agriculture-related businesses and fostering innovation.

The center’s kickoff event is planned for September 16 and 17 at the University Farm Pavilion. It will provide an opportunity for agricultural leaders, entrepreneurs, and community partners to network and discuss the resources necessary for success. The event is expected to attract around 100 attendees, featuring a panel discussion, success stories, exhibits, and farm tours.

Dr. Kathleen Liang, a professor specializing in agricultural economics at A&T, emphasized the importance of viewing farmers as entrepreneurs. “A lot of times, farmers only see themselves as business owners; they don’t see themselves as farm entrepreneurs,” Liang said. “I want to see our center break that mindset.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $1.92 million to A&T’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences to establish the center, partnering with Kentucky State University, Alabama A&M University, and West Virginia State University. The aim is to serve agriculture-based businesses nationwide, focusing primarily on small-scale farming.

North Carolina’s agriculture sector is the state’s leading industry and contributes significantly to the economy. The ABIC will provide both virtual and in-person technical assistance in areas like food production, business planning, market development, and workforce training.

Dr. Kenrett Jefferson-Moore, chair of A&T’s Department of Agribusiness, Applied Economics, and Agriscience Education, is leading the center’s initiatives. “We’re trying to ensure that there’s a point of contact for entrepreneurs to get the resources they need,” Jefferson-Moore said.

The center also aims to support students through a virtual Entrepreneurship Academy, assisting those who have already started food-related businesses. Dr. Alex Meredith, ABIC’s managing director, highlighted the center’s role in fostering financial sustainability for families. “If I can help small farmers effectively sustain their businesses, their children won’t face financial burdens for college,” he said.

To register for the conference or learn more about the resources available, visit the ABIC website.