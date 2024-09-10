New CEO of Wrexham AFC Enhances Relations with Local Council

Wrexham AFC has marked a positive turnaround in its relationship with Wrexham Council following the appointment of Michael Williamson as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Williamson, who has a background with prestigious clubs such as Inter Milan, DC United, and Miami FC, took over from Fleur Robinson, who held the position for three years before her departure in May, shortly after the club achieved successive promotions.

David A Bithell, the Deputy Council Leader, has noted a significant improvement in collaboration between the football club and the local government since Williamson’s arrival. The two entities are currently partnering on several projects, including plans for a new Kop stand at the Racecourse Ground and the establishment of a training academy at Darland High School.

At a recent media briefing, Cllr Bithell emphasized the effective communication between the council and the club. He stated, “The liaison between the football club and council is really good. It’s better now since the new CEO, Michael Williamson, has come in.”

He further explained that the council leaders have met with Williamson on multiple occasions and established regular meetings with Rob McElhenney, one of the club’s owners.

Robinson, the former CEO of Wrexham AFC, received praise from owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following her exit. In their statement, they expressed gratitude for her contributions to the club’s transformation.

Williamson’s mandate includes fostering growth within the club’s operations, which Phil Wynn, a member of the council’s executive board, commended. Wynn remarked on Williamson’s proactive approach to resolving longstanding issues related to traffic and parking during match days, highlighting the importance of addressing residents’ concerns.

The club recently announced the reassessment of proposals for a new permanent Kop stand, despite prior approval from the council. As part of the Wrexham Gateway project, over £17 million in public funding is allocated to this development, supported by various stakeholders.

Additionally, an application was submitted for retrospective planning to increase the capacity of a temporary stand at the Kop end to 3,000 seats, following summer construction efforts that began without formal council backing.