Business
New Chair of the BIS Asian Consultative Council Appointed
The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has appointed Ms. Hong as the Chair of the BIS Asian Consultative Council (ACC), effective from 27 September 2024. She will serve a two-year term in this important role.
The ACC acts as a communication and coordination platform between BIS shareholding central banks in the Asia-Pacific region and the BIS. It addresses matters of interest and concern to the Asian central banking community and provides strategic guidance for the BIS work programme in Asia and the Pacific.
Ms. Hong has been serving as the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam since 2020. She succeeds Mr. Perry Warjiyo, the Governor of Bank Indonesia, who has held the Chair of the ACC since September 2021.
The BIS Board and the ACC Governors have expressed their deep gratitude to Mr. Warjiyo for his exemplary leadership during his tenure. His chairmanship has seen enhanced engagement and collaboration between the BIS, the Asian central banking community, and other key stakeholders within the region.
The ACC comprises the Governors of the BIS member central banks located in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The BIS, which has its Secretariat in Hong Kong SAR, facilitates the functions of the ACC.
