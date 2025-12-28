New Character Posters Unveiled for ‘Greenland 2: Migration’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lionsgate has released three character posters for the upcoming film ‘Greenland 2: Migration.’ Scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, this sequel follows the Garrity family as they navigate a devastated world after a comet strike.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, ‘Greenland 2: Migration’ continues the story of John Garrity, played by Gerard Butler, and his family, who are forced to leave the safety of their bunker in search of a new home. The film will also see the return of Morena Baccarin as Allison Garrity and Roman Griffin Davis as Nathan Garrity.

The first film, released in 2020, garnered a positive response from audiences, primarily due to its focus on survival and family dynamics amidst a global catastrophe. The original was released solely through premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic but found success internationally, grossing over $52 million worldwide.

In the sequel, the stakes rise as the Garrity family must confront a shattered world where civilization has collapsed. Waugh noted that this film will delve into deeper themes of survival and the human experience in the aftermath of disaster.

‘Greenland 2: Migration’ is expected to provide intense moments of suspense, focusing on emotional and psychological challenges rather than traditional disaster film spectacle. The marketing material hints at an exploration of rebuilding and adaptation in a challenging new reality.

Lionsgate has also begun selling tickets for advance screenings, including featured giveaways for fans eager to experience the film before its official release date. This exciting follow-up promises to build on the success of its predecessor while expanding its narrative scope.