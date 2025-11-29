Entertainment
New Character Tina Turnbow Shines in Stranger Things Season 5
Hawkins, Indiana — Season 5 of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things has introduced a new character, Tina Turnbow, played by Caroline Elle Abrams. Tina, who is the older sister of Derek Turnbow and a complex figure in Erica Sinclair‘s life, first appears in the episode titled “The Turnbow Trap.” Despite her brief presence, Tina quickly establishes a memorable personality.
In the latest season, Tina is portrayed as a “cool girl” who unintentionally complicates her friends’ plans while trying to survive the supernatural threats of Hawkins. The plot thickens as Vecna, a familiar foe, introduces his alter ego, Mr. Whatsit, who lures significant characters into danger. His target includes Holly Wheeler, and the situation escalates when Will Byers discovers that Derek Turnbow is also in peril.
Desperate to save Derek, the group decides to use him as bait to trap a Demogorgon. Erica Sinclair, who has a complicated friendship with Tina, concocts a plan involving a drug-laced pie. However, Tina’s aversion to high calories leads to chaos as Erica resorts to drastic measures to get her to eat the pie.
Caroline Elle Abrams, a Florida native, takes on the role of Tina. Abrams has a background in local theater and commercials, having started her acting career at the age of five. She is also known for her previous appearances in the series Me and voice work in R.A.D.A.R.: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog. While it’s unclear how old she is, Tina is depicted as a 13-year-old in Stranger Things 5.
As the story unfolds, fans can look forward to seeing how Derek Turnbow, played by Jake Connelly, evolves from an annoying sibling to a more heroic character in the face of danger. Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 is set to premiere on December 25 at 8 PM EST.
