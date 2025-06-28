New Chespirito series ignites debate over personal life controversies

Mexico City, Mexico — The recent release of the fourth episode of “Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo,” available on Max, has reignited discussions around the life of famed comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Namely, it reexamines his relationships with significant women in his life, including Florinda Meza and Graciela Fernández.

This latest episode presents dramatized accounts of the tensions that reportedly developed between Meza, Bolaños’ partner, and Fernández, his first wife. The series, produced by Bolaños’ son Roberto Gómez Fernández, depicts how Meza’s rising prominence in both Bolaños’ personal and professional life strained their relationships.

A crucial scene features Meza, portrayed as “Margarita Ruiz,” clashing with Fernández during a notorious trip to Acapulco that helped solidify the show’s fame in Latin America. Despite moments of camaraderie, the episode captures underlying tensions, particularly through confrontations over parenting decisions and personal criticisms.

Meza has openly criticized the series, claiming she was not consulted nor did she approve the portrayal of her life. In recent statements, she voiced her dissatisfaction, stressing her lack of consent. Reports indicate that Gómez Fernández offered her a $500,000 settlement, which she declined, heightening the ongoing dispute.

As the public grapples with the revelations brought forth by the series, Meza prepares to release her documentary “Atrévete a vivir, Florinda Meza,” aiming to share her narrative and address these controversies directly.

The combination of this series and Meza’s impending documentary highlights the ongoing interest in the dynamics that surrounded one of Latin America’s most beloved comedic figures, as viewers remain captivated by the intertwining stories of love, fame, and conflict.