New Childcare Center Set to Alleviate Strain in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Marvelous Kidz Learning Center is set to open in Kentwood, addressing the urgent need for affordable childcare in West Michigan. This new center aims to provide quality care for families at a reasonable cost, with expectations to be a significant relief for local parents.

With many families facing rising childcare expenses—averaging more than $11,000 annually in 2023—the center’s executive director, Karmen Johnson, stresses the importance of their mission. “The cost of childcare is through the roof right now,” she said. “We’re basically focused on getting families in here, helping them be able to go back into the workforce and have their children in a safe place.”

Johnson also operates the Marvelous Lifestyles Outreach non-profit, which offers valuable financial resources. Having faced difficulties in finding childcare herself, she understands the struggles parents encounter. “I was in a situation where I was pregnant with twins, and it’s already hard to find a spot for one kid, right?” she recalled. Her collaboration with Laton Allaway, the program director who possesses over 20 years in the field, has been pivotal. “There weren’t many childcare centers at that time,” Allaway remarked. “So I said, I have to do something.”

The center will serve children aged six weeks to 11 years, focusing on their social and emotional development while emphasizing early skills in math and science through a S.T.E.M. curriculum. Plans for a phase 2 expansion are already in place, aiming to welcome middle schoolers by summer 2026. Additionally, the center prioritizes nutritious meals, partnering with My Hot Lunch Box and local restaurants to provide quality food.

Johnson highlighted the importance of accessible childcare for family stability and workforce participation. “So now we’re losing quality people in the workforce, which in return, makes the family suffer, right? Because now you have less income, so now the kids have to still suffer,” she explained.

Marvelous Kidz Learning Center is in its final stages of preparation for an opening slated for August 4, just in time for the new school year. The center will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with enrollment details available for interested parents.