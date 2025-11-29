New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix This Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix is celebrating the holiday season with brand-new Christmas films premiering in November and December 2025. Among the exciting releases is ‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas,’ starring Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson, which tells the story of a couple navigating their last Christmas together before they finalize their divorce.

The film, released on November 12, follows eco-conscious architect Kate, portrayed by Silverstone, and her ex-husband Everett, played by Hudson. Their plans for a cozy holiday are turned upside down when Everett brings his glamorous new girlfriend, adding further complications to their family dynamic.

In another festive offering, ‘Champagne Problems,’ debuting November 19, American executive Sydney flies to Paris on a mission to acquire a renowned champagne brand just before Christmas. Her plans become complicated when she unexpectedly falls for Henri, the vineyard owner’s son.

‘Jingle Bell Heist,’ releasing on November 26, features Sophia, a sharp-witted retail clerk, and Nick, a former security consultant, teaming up for a heist in a luxury London department store. As the heist unfolds, their budding romance complicates their plans.

Finally, ‘My Secret Santa,’ launching on December 3, follows single mom Taylor as she disguises herself as Santa to secure snowboarding lessons for her daughter at a ski resort. Her secret becomes tricky when she develops feelings for Matthew, the charming heir of the resort.

Netflix continues to build its reputation as a go-to source for holiday films with a star-studded lineup this season. The festive movies are sure to bring joy and entertainment to viewers as they celebrate the spirit of the holidays.