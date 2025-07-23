New Clip of Liam Payne Honors His Musical Legacy After Tragic Death

Los Angeles, CA — Nine months after Liam Payne‘s death at age 31, fans are finding solace in a new clip from the Netflix reality competition series, Building the Band. The clip features Payne, filmed shortly before his tragic passing, and showcases his enduring connection with music and his fans.

The clip opens with the song “What Makes You Beautiful” playing in the studio as Payne interacts with the Breaking the Band judging panel in front of a live audience. The energy is palpable as Payne smiles and taps his fingers while the audience passionately sings along, giving rise to rapturous applause before he stands to perform onstage.

During the post-chorus “na-na-na’s,” Payne joins the crowd’s dance, engaging fans who sing along, and high-fiving them as he makes his way through the audience. This fun interaction culminates in a triumphant return to the stage for a big finale.

“Let’s go, Liam!” cheers fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger, who, along with Kelly Rowland, has been clapping and singing along throughout. After finishing, Payne beams and says, “That was so fun,” in a moment that brings joy to his fans. The clip starts with a tribute message: “In loving memory of Liam Payne.”

When Building the Band premiered earlier this month, host AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys dedicated the series to Payne and his loved ones. “When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we’d soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne,” McLean shared in the first episode. He emphasized that Payne’s presence in the series reflects his love for music and his dedication to helping others discover their voice.

Building the Band was one of Payne’s last projects before his death in October 2022. He passed away following a fall from his hotel room’s fourth-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, with toxicology reports revealing high levels of alcohol and other substances in his system. With the consent of Payne’s family, Netflix continues to stream Building the Band, which features aspiring singers working in isolated groups to form musical acts. The final episodes will be available to stream starting Wednesday.