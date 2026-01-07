New CMS Policy Alters Child Vaccination Reporting Requirements

Washington, D.C. — States are no longer required to report childhood vaccination rates to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to a new directive. This change was announced in a letter from CMS, stating that states can continue to share this information voluntarily.

Previously, states had to report the percentage of children covered by Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) who received their vaccinations. Approximately 40% of children rely on these programs for healthcare, which are intended for low-income individuals, pregnant women, and those with disabilities.

CMS indicated in the letter that the data collection aims to create a longitudinal dataset while exploring alternative immunization measures, including parents’ awareness of vaccine choices, safety, side effects, and alternative vaccination schedules.

This announcement comes as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is pushing for changes to the U.S. immunization policies. Earlier in December, the Trump administration moved to modify the U.S. childhood immunization schedule to match that of Denmark, which could potentially reduce the number of vaccines children receive.

CDC guidelines were also updated in December, now recommending the hepatitis B vaccine primarily for infants whose mothers are infected or whose status is unknown, rather than universally administering it to all newborns.

Experts are concerned that the reduction in mandatory reporting could lead to a decline in vaccination rates. Dr. Joshua M. Sharfstein from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health stated, “If CMS makes this change, it will become harder to understand gaps in vaccination that leave communities exposed to outbreaks of serious diseases.”

Some pediatricians, like Dr. Thomas Nguyen from Canton, Ohio, express concern about counseling parents on alternative vaccine schedules, stating they adhere to the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, grounded in scientific research. Nguyen highlighted the challenges faced by children on Medicaid, who often have more barriers to accessing care.

The CMS also emphasized that it does not connect payment to performance on immunization quality measures at the federal level, but states may still utilize these measures for payment incentives. However, the letter strongly discourages this practice, potentially affecting how states manage funding for vaccination programs moving forward.

The implications of this policy change are significant, especially for efforts aimed at understanding and closing vaccination gaps among vulnerable populations. As the health landscape continues to evolve, experts call for ongoing discussions about the implications of decreased monitoring on public health.