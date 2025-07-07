New Codes for All Star Tower Defense X Released

LOS ANGELES, CA — A new code for All Star Tower Defense X (ASTDX) launched late last night, aimed at players in Europe and Southeast Asia. The highly anticipated sequel to the original All Star Tower Defense on Roblox is already making waves with its latest offerings.

The new codes allow players to unlock free rewards, enhancing their gameplay as they strive to summon powerful characters. Players looking to redeem the latest codes can do so by pressing the Twitter bird icon within the game and entering the code in the provided box.

One of the most notable new codes, SOMANYLIKES, grants players 500 Gems, two Premium Capsules, ten Trait Burners, and two Skill Orb Bags. These items are essential for building stronger units and progressing through various stages of the game.

Developers FruitySama, GakiRBLX, and NavyXFlame share new codes primarily through their Twitter accounts and Discord channels. Players are encouraged to join the official Discord server and check the ‘game-announcements’ channel for updates on new codes.

Returning players from the original ASTD are eligible for additional rewards when they log into the new ASTDX. This gesture of appreciation for veteran players connects the two games while enticing them to explore the new features available.

The community is buzzing with excitement about upcoming updates and codes, boosting engagement as players share strategies and tips. As gameplay continues to evolve, developers are expected to drop more valuable codes regularly, making it crucial for players to stay informed.

With new updates, mastering the best units and traits becomes vital for players aiming for success. All Star Tower Defense X continues to solidify its reputation as a top choice among tower defense games on Roblox.