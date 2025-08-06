New Connections: Sports Edition Puzzle Challenges Fans Daily

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times has released a fresh challenge for game enthusiasts with the launch of Connections: Sports Edition. This new puzzle seeks to test sports fans’ knowledge every day at midnight.

Connections Sports Edition follows a similar format to the popular word game Wordle, with a twist of focusing on sports-related terms. Each puzzle contains 16 words that players must group into four categories, seeking out the common threads among them. The difficulty of Game No. 317 is rated at 3.5 out of 5.

According to a public service announcement, players receive hints to avoid frustration while solving. For the latest puzzle, clues have been provided, and players are encouraged to share their scores in the comments section.

Mark, managing editor for the college sports team at The Athletic, has shared insights about the game. He emphasizes that players can remove words they guess correctly but must be cautious of making mistakes, as they are allowed only four errors before the game ends.

Today’s categories include a mix of sports concepts, and color code represents their difficulty: yellow, green, blue, and purple. This color coding makes higher-difficulty words more challenging as players progress.

As the game resets daily, new players and seasoned fans alike are welcome to join in the fun. There will be new puzzles waiting every day to keep minds sharp. The anticipation builds for the next updates in this engaging contest.