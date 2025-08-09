Entertainment
New Cooking Event in Grow a Garden Offers Ice Cream Rewards
August 2, 2025 – In a delightful new update, the popular game Grow a Garden has launched its Trading and Cooking Event, which allows players to create various dishes in exchange for rewards. The event has quickly gained popularity among gamers, according to Dexerto.
At the heart of the event is Chris P. Bacon, an iconic pig character who is eager to receive homemade meals. Gamers can collect fruits and plants from their gardens to cook dishes like ice cream, pizza, and sandwiches using the Cook Pot located in the center of the island.
To create ice cream, players need to prepare specific ingredients based on the type of ice cream they wish to make. For instance, the Uncommon ice cream requires 1 Blueberry and 1 Corn, while the Legendary version requires 1 Banana and 1 Watermelon. The cooking process takes about 5 minutes and 48 seconds.
The Cooking Event is designed to enhance player engagement, as rewards vary depending on the size and rarity of the prepared dishes. Chris’s cravings change every hour, adding an element of challenge for players trying to match his desires with the correct recipes.
Updated recipes for ice cream include combinations such as 1 Sugar Apple and 1 Sugarglaze for Divine ice cream. With nearly a dozen recipes for ice cream alone, players are encouraged to experiment with different combinations to earn the best rewards.
As of now, players can create various other dishes, ranging from sushi to cake, solidifying Grow a Garden’s place as one of Roblox’s most engaging games this summer. Players are invited to explore and discover the numerous recipes available through this cooking challenge.
