New Cooking Event Introduces Chris P. Bacon to Players

The Trading and Cooking Event Update launched on August 2, 2025, introducing a cooking event centered around feeding a new pig chef named Chris P. near the island’s center.

Players are tasked with gathering ingredients to cook various recipes, with the goal of meeting Chris P.’s cravings. Those who meet his requests will earn rewards based on the size and rarity of the meals they create.

The update replaced the previous Zen and Corruption Updates, offering new features like a trading system and unique pets. The event allows players to create meals by combining different fruits and plants they grow.

As noted in the announcement, meal recipes range from Pizza to Cake, with Chris P. expressing different food cravings every hour. Players can prepare any meal but earn better rewards by satisfying his specific cravings.

To begin cooking, players must find the Cooking Pot, located on a picnic blanket near Chris P. Players can add ingredients from their inventory to the pot and begin cooking by pressing the green Cook button. If they make a mistake, they can empty the pot without losing their ingredients.

After cooking, the players give the meal to Chris P. to receive rewards such as Mutation Sprays, Watering Cans, and exclusive gourmet items. The rarity of the meal influences the quality of the reward, so players are encouraged to create high-rarity dishes.

As players try to uncover new recipes, they may find surprising combinations like using Watermelon and Corn to make Ice Cream. The community is actively sharing their findings as they explore the cooking system together.

With daily tasks requiring players to continuously innovate in the kitchen, the Cooking Event has become a popular attraction within Grow a Garden.